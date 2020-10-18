Disney is treading the troubled waters of cultural depiction quite cautiously. They have decided to put disclaimers before airing the content on Disney+ platform to not spark debates about cultural inclusivity, racist stereotypes, etc. The process starts with films like Aladdin and Dumbo, among others. This happened after they dug up their archives of classic animated series, and found certain inflammatory depictions of minorities.

Disney's disclaimers last year were shorter and didn't directly address the issues ingrained with the odd portrayal of certain sections of the society. For example, Dumbo (1941) had a short description of its lead character along with the following disclaimer that was screened last year. "This program is presented as originally created. It may contain outdated cultural depictions." - This was the original, short version.

The current disclaimer underwent improvement, both in tone and premise of addressing the deep-rooted issue in entertainment. "This program includes negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures. These stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now. Rather than remove this content, we want to acknowledge its harmful impact, learn from it and spark conversation to create a more inclusive future together," it reads.

"Disney is committed to creating stories with inspirational and aspirational themes that reflect the rich diversity of the human experience around the globe," says the current disclaimer. It continues by directing viewers to their Stories Matter webpage. Several advisory councils such as the African American Film Critics Association, Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment, GLAAD, and IllumiNative have helped Disney frame such content warnings.

