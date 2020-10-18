As theaters reopen around the world, what could be a better way to get back to cinemas than relishing the epic love story of Raj and Simran in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge? Yes, you heard that right -- upon clocking 25 years of its release, DDLJ is all set to hit the theaters, albeit in Spain. Here are more details on this.

Details Film distributor Ajay Jethi confirmed the news

Actor and film distributor Ajay Jethi, who has featured in the popular Netflix series Money Heist, has confirmed the news of DDLJ's re-release. DDLJ, which first released on October 20, 1995, is one of the longest-running films in the history of Indian cinema. Directed by Aditya Chopra, it tells the story of Raj and Simran, played respectively by Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

Release 'DDLJ' to release in Spain on October 30

DDLJ will be released in theaters across Spain on October 30. It will be the first Bollywood movie to be released in the country as cinema halls reopen after six months there. "Yash Raj wants to release DDLJ again on its 25th anniversary in Europe. Cinema halls are open here with 50% occupancy," Jethi told Koimoi, adding that people's response has been great.

Quote Trying to get more and more screens, Jethi added

"I hope I can try to get it more and more screens. Yesterday only everything got finalized. There are two big cinema chains, one of them already asked about the films I would like to release," Jethi told the publication.

India Cinemas are now open in India too