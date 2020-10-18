Last updated on Oct 18, 2020, 08:24 pm
Hi,
Written bySagar Malik
As theaters reopen around the world, what could be a better way to get back to cinemas than relishing the epic love story of Raj and Simran in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge?
Yes, you heard that right -- upon clocking 25 years of its release, DDLJ is all set to hit the theaters, albeit in Spain.
Here are more details on this.
Actor and film distributor Ajay Jethi, who has featured in the popular Netflix series Money Heist, has confirmed the news of DDLJ's re-release.
DDLJ, which first released on October 20, 1995, is one of the longest-running films in the history of Indian cinema.
Directed by Aditya Chopra, it tells the story of Raj and Simran, played respectively by Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.
DDLJ will be released in theaters across Spain on October 30.
It will be the first Bollywood movie to be released in the country as cinema halls reopen after six months there.
"Yash Raj wants to release DDLJ again on its 25th anniversary in Europe. Cinema halls are open here with 50% occupancy," Jethi told Koimoi, adding that people's response has been great.
"I hope I can try to get it more and more screens. Yesterday only everything got finalized. There are two big cinema chains, one of them already asked about the films I would like to release," Jethi told the publication.
On a related note, cinema halls in several states across India have also restarted operations after a closure of nearly seven months.
Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday-starrer comedy-drama movie Khaali Peeli is currently out in theaters.
Further, movies such as PM Narendra Modi, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Malang, Kedarnath, Thappad, and War have been re-released.
