Guarding the rainbow bridge of Bifrost, Heimdall is Asgard's first line of defense. This Norse God of Vigilance, Protection and Light is an important part of Thor's story in the comics as well in the movies. Idris Elba's deft portrayal of Heimdall in MCU has popularized the character, but there are many facts about his life that are still unknown to fans. Find out.

Asgard's Sentry The Sentry of Asgard: Becoming the guardian of Bifrost

Bifrost (the rainbow bridge that connects Asgard to the Nine Worlds) needed a guardian because of the frequent attacks on this realm. Due to his extraordinary sense of vision, sight, and hearing, Heimdall became the guardian after defeating Gotron the Agile, and Agnar the Fierce in a competition. As the Sentry of Asgard, he often had to showcase his skills as a warrior.

Facts Ladi Sif his sister, he briefly romanced Amora the Enchantress

As shown in the movies, Heimdall is a friend of the Mighty Thor. However, a fact which has not been shown in MCU yet, is that Lady Sif is actually Heimdall's sister. He even briefly romanced Amora the Enchantress, when Bifrost was destroyed. However, Heimdall is most loyal to Odin and Asgard, and has been an agent for the All Father on many occasions.

Contributions His early contributions for Asgard as its first defender

Heimdall located mortals Chi Lo, Carter Dylam and Jason Kimball, who became the Young Gods as Harvest, Bright Sword and Genii respectively. During Surtur's assault on Earth, when Asgard's armies were sent there, Heimdall and Odin stayed behind to guard Asgard. Surtur eventually attacked Asgard, which destroyed Bifrost. Before Odin entered Odinsleep, Heimdall was appointed the leader of Asgard, where he restored Bifrost.

Betrayal Conspiracies and betrayal became common in Heimdall's life

As the leader of Asgard, Heimdall had to unwillingly banish Thor into the subconscious of mortal Eric Masterson. Later, when Loki possessed Odin's body and woke up as the All Father, Heimdall was banished to demon Nightmare's Dream Dimension. The Enchantress battled Nightmare and rescued him. Eric Masterson restored Odin and Thor. During Ragnarok brought by Loki and Surtur, Heimdall seemingly perished in battle.

Death Constant brushes with deaths finally became fatal for Heimdall