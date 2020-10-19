After Simmba and Sooryavanshi, Ranveer Singh is all set to team up with Rohit Shetty for the third time for an upcoming comedy film, Cirkus. Based on William Shakespeare's classic play The Comedy of Errors, Cirkus will go on floors next month. This is the first time that we will see Ranveer playing a double role. Here's more on this.

Details 'Cirkus' will have Shetty's signature brand of humor

Cirkus, described as "an out-and-out situation comedy," will be full of slapstick humor. For the unversed, The Comedy of Errors is the story of identical twins who are separated at birth, only to be reunited many years later, leading up to wild mishaps due to mistaken identities. Along with Ranveer, Varun Sharma of Fukrey fame also reportedly has a double role in the movie.

Details The film will be be shot in 6-7 weeks

A source has told Pinkvilla, "The actor-director duo will work together for their next project, a family entertainer in true Rohit style." "The film will be starkly different from Ranveer's Simmba avatar and it is also a quick film which will be shot over 6-7 weeks...When Rohit approached him for this movie, he instantly agreed to headline the project (sic)," the source further informed.

Film It also features Jacqueline, Pooja Hegde and others

Cirkus will be filmed across locations in Ooty, Mumbai and Goa. The film's ensemble cast also includes Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Mukesh Tiwari, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, Johnny Lever, Siddhartha Jadhav, Vijay Patkar, Sulbha Arya, Anil Charanjeett, Ashwini Kalsekar and Murli Sharma. It is slated to be released in 2021. To recall, The Comedy of Errors was earlier adapted into 1982 Hindi movie Angoor.

Other projects What's next for Ranveer and Rohit?