19 Oct 2020
Adele to host 'Saturday Night Live', H.E.R. is musical guest
Written byShubham Dasgupta
Entertainment
We will see Adele on TV after years, and if this is good news, wait for the better one.
This time, she might perform and not sing, because the 32-year-old crooner will be hosting the October 24 episode of Saturday Night Live.
She recently made the announcement on Instagram. This comes after the show officials announced the same on Sunday.
How exciting!
Instagram post
"I'm so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified!"
It has since crossed 1.6mn likes and 17K comments.
Instagram Post
This is the post where Adele informed of her gig
Bloooooody hellllll I’m so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified! My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!! I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right. But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right? Itll be almost 12 years to the day that I first appeared on the show, during an election...which went on to break my career in America, so it feels full circle and I just couldn’t possibly say no! I am besides myself that H.E.R will be the musical guest!! I love her SO much I can’t wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs, then confuse myself while I laugh my arse off in between it all. See you next week ♥️🤞🏻
Musical combo
H.E.R. is the musical guest this time, Adele is ecstatic
H.E.R., the Grammy-winning artist scheduled to be the musical guest for Adele on that episode, shared the same post on Instagram, echoing her excitement.
Talking about sharing the stage with H.E.R., Adele said, "I am besides myself that H.E.R will be the musical guest!! I love her SO much I can't wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs."
Context
Adele's first 'SNL' appearance was in 2008, Josh Brolin hosted
Saturday Night Live is a popular comedy show on American television in which celebrities share the stage to perform sketch comedies.
Interestingly, the date for Adele's SNL gig this year is pretty close to her first appearance on the show, which was October 18, in 2008 that was hosted by Josh 'Thanos' Brolin.
In this light, she said her latest appearance feels "full circle."
Speculations
Her last album '25' released five years ago
The firebrand performer's last album 25 was released five years ago and this is her first major public appearance since 2017.
Adele has been spending her life in privacy after her 2019 split from Simon Konecki.
Although she claims to be clueless about her next album, sources say she might release it on October 23, the same day when Ariana Grande's Positions releases.