We will see Adele on TV after years, and if this is good news, wait for the better one. This time, she might perform and not sing, because the 32-year-old crooner will be hosting the October 24 episode of Saturday Night Live. She recently made the announcement on Instagram. This comes after the show officials announced the same on Sunday. How exciting!

Instagram post "I'm so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified!"

"Bloooooody hellllll I'm so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified! My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!! I've always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it," the singer wrote in the post. It has since crossed 1.6mn likes and 17K comments.

Instagram Post This is the post where Adele informed of her gig

Musical combo H.E.R. is the musical guest this time, Adele is ecstatic

H.E.R., the Grammy-winning artist scheduled to be the musical guest for Adele on that episode, shared the same post on Instagram, echoing her excitement. Talking about sharing the stage with H.E.R., Adele said, "I am besides myself that H.E.R will be the musical guest!! I love her SO much I can't wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs."

Context Adele's first 'SNL' appearance was in 2008, Josh Brolin hosted

Saturday Night Live is a popular comedy show on American television in which celebrities share the stage to perform sketch comedies. Interestingly, the date for Adele's SNL gig this year is pretty close to her first appearance on the show, which was October 18, in 2008 that was hosted by Josh 'Thanos' Brolin. In this light, she said her latest appearance feels "full circle."

Speculations Her last album '25' released five years ago