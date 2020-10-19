Anurag Basu's upcoming Netflix film Ludo's trailer is now out. The intriguing trailer introduces you to the eccentric world of four parallel stories that make up this anthology dark-comedy thriller. As it appears, the lives of all the characters in the film are intertwined, which becomes evident toward the crazy climax. Here is more on this.

Details There is action, comedy and a whole lot of drama

Offering plenty of Basu's quirks and style, Ludo's narrative is fast-paced and urgent, more like an edge-of-your-seat thriller. It apparently draws inspiration from "Butterfly effect," a theory that suggests that tiny, minuscule things have an impact in the larger scheme of things. The trailer shows how lives of the characters are intricately connected and tied together by circumstances and coincidences far beyond their control.

Trailer The trailer is an out-and-out entertainer

In the trailer, Abhishek Bachchan is seen playing an imbecile kidnapper. Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao plays a conman who helps his long-lost love's husband in escaping from jail. Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanya Malhotra play a couple who are never on the same page, while Pankaj Tripathi impresses as an assassin. The trailer is filled with entertainment. Watch it for the laughs and the thrills.

Quote 'Four stories tied together by unavoidable circumstance'

"Ludo is about the butterfly effect and how, despite all the chaos and crowd of the world, all our lives are inextricably connected. Starring an amazing ensemble cast...Ludo is four different stories tied together by unavoidable circumstance," reads Netflix's official description for the movie.

Information Basu did something similar with 'Life in a... Metro'

To jog your memory, this is not the first time that Basu is directing an anthology. His 2007 movie Life in a... Metro was also about a number of intertwined stories. Apart from these two, Basu is known for directing movies such as Gangster, Kites and Barfi!. His last directorial outing was adventure film Jagga Jasoos, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif.

Release 'Ludo' will be out next month

In an earlier interview, Basu had described the movie as a "crazy fun ride." He had said, "There are four dices and players and we don't know who will ultimately win. All are so interconnected...It has dark humor, romance and crime." Bankrolled by Anurag Basu Productions and T-Series, Ludo will premiere on Netflix on November 12.

