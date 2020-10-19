-
19 Oct 2020
Dwayne Johnson drops important updates about 'Red Notice,' 'Black Adam'
This time, you don't need to smell to know what The Rock is cooking!
Delivering a suplex to coronavirus pandemic, Dwayne Johnson, who has recovered after testing positive for COVID-19 a month ago, has given a blow-by-blow account of his upcoming projects.
This has kept not only DC fans but also WWE loyalists hooked to this former wrestler's plans.
Let's take a ride.
'Red Notice' wraps next month, 'Young Rock' next in line
Sharing an on-set image of Red Notice, his Netflix espionage venture, the Hobbs & Shaw actor informed how chock-a-block his schedule is.
"Check this cool shot out from our massive @netflix RED NOTICE set here in Georgia. I never take working for granted and Im grateful that once Red Notice wraps next month -I'll immediately roll into shooting YOUNG ROCK for @NBC," he wrote.
Johnson shared the pic of the 'Red Notice' set
Check this cool shot out from our massive @netflix RED NOTICE set here in Georgia. I never take working for granted and Im grateful that once Red Notice wraps next month - I’ll immediately roll into shooting YOUNG ROCK for @NBC. Then in the spring, we’ll shoot the big one - BLACK ADAM for the DC Universe. All three big productions — all shot here in the state of Georgia. Blessed to be working and man there’s nothing greater than creating jobs for crews, their families and local businesses. #gratefulcallouses @sevenbucksprod
NBC comedy 'Young Rock' will cover Johnson's childhood, youth
Notably, Young Rock is an NBC comedy covering Johnson's childhood and youth.
This semi-autobiographical series is slated for a 2021 release and stars Adrian Groulx (the 10-year-old Johnson), Bradley Constant (15-year-old future star) and Uli Latukefu of Marco Polo fame to play the actor's times during 18-20 years of age.
Following this, Johnson said the long-pending schedule of Black Adam will be taken up.
Filming of 'Black Adam' will start after 'Young Rock'
After Young Rock, Black Adam will be taken up.
Pandemic insecurities and ensuing theater business debacle had kept it out of DC's line-up, but Johnson's confirmation makes fans happy again.
In the post, the star mentioned, "All three big productions-shot here in the state of Georgia."
Hence, he feels "blessed" to be able to provide "jobs for crews, their families and local businesses."
A social media sensation, highest-paid actor in 2020
Johnson, Forbes' highest-paid actor in 2020, has been creating a lot of noise on wrestling circuits too.
Rumors say that he might return to the ring opposite his family member Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37.
The 48-year-old is also a social media sensation.
On October 8, he achieved the rare feat of crossing 200mn followers on Instagram, becoming the #1 followed American man globally.