Acclaimed singer-songwriter Gordon Haskell of King Crimson fame has passed away at the age of 74. His official Facebook page has released a statement, "It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Gordon, a great musician and a wonderful person who will be sadly missed by so many." The reason behind his death is still not confirmed.

Contribution Is Haskell known for 'King Crimson'?

The jazzy songwriter, who has marvelled across genres such as jazz, folk, country, blues and rock, was known primarily for his association with rock band King Crimson. Haskell was instrumental as a bassist and vocalist for King Crimson's second album In the Wake of Poisedon and the third album Lizard.

Context How Haskell joined the band?

Haskell's association with King Crimson was brief but significant as it shaped his approach to sound as a solo artist later on. King Crimson's founding member Robert Fripp was Haskell's school friend and had played in bands Fleur de Lys and League Of Gentlemen together. Haskell had joined King Crimson after vocalist Greg Lake left the band.

Creative differences Why did Haskell leave 'King Crimson'?

Haskell quit the band in 1970. Sid Smith, who wrote The Court of King Crimson, said royalty and status differences caused his departure. King Crimson, in their tribute to Haskell, wrote "His time in KC wasn't a particularly happy part of his long career but his work on In The Wake Of Poseidon and in particular, Lizard is much admired in the Crimson community."

Solo career Haskell's renewed popularity