A video of a doctor dancing to the popular track Ghungroo from the 2019 hit movie War has been going crazy viral on social media. As it turns out, it is not just fans who are loving the doctor's cool moves, but the movie's stars and song's composer are impressed as well. Here is more on this.

Details The doctor wanted to make COVID-19 patients feel happy

Dr. Arup Senapati, an ENT surgeon at Assam's Silchar Medical College, broke into an impromptu dance for COVID-19 patients. In the viral video, he is seen wearing a PPE kit, mask and face shield. The video was originally posted to Twitter by Dr. Syed Faizan Ahmad, a colleague of Dr. Arup. It was loved by netizens, with many asking Hrithik to respond to it.

Quote Will learn his steps, said Hrithik

Sharing Dr. Ahmad's tweet, Hrithik wrote, "Tell Dr. Arup, I am going to learn his steps and dance as good as him someday in Assam (sic)." "Terrific spirit," he added.

Twitter Post Here is Hrithik's tweet

Tell Dr Arup I’m gonna learn his steps and dance as good as him someday in Assam . Terrific spirit . 🕺🏻 https://t.co/AdBCarfCYO — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) October 19, 2020

Response In response, Dr. Arup called Hrithik his hero

Dr. Arup, in response to Hrithik's tweet, called him his inspiration. He wrote, "Thanks a lot sir, you are my hero, you are my inspiration since Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. I am not that much eligible to teach my inspiration, thanks a lot sir for your tweet and welcome to Assam (sic)." Fellow users also lauded the doctor's dance, calling it "awesome" and "amazing."

Other stars Vaani Kapoor, Vishal Dadlani also appreciated the doctor

The video was shared on social media by actor Vaani Kapoor as well, who featured in the original music video. Meanwhile, Vishal Dadlani, who composed the track with Shekhar Ravjiani, shared the video and called it, "Best thing I have seen in 7 months." "Lit my heart right up...Thank you for making our song a part of your life while you save lives."

Video The video has garnered over 3.1 million views