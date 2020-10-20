One of the most popular and useful powers in comic books is the ability to shape-shift. Also known as metamorphosis, this power allows characters to alter their physical structure into a variety of forms (animals, objects, people, and more). The shape-shifters in DC comics are surely counted as some of the most powerful characters. So let us meet the best ones among them.

Beast Boy Beast Boy can become any animal, but stays green

A genetic experiment that saves Garfield Logan's life from a rare disease ends up turning him green. But most importantly, the treatment gives him the ability to shape-shift into any animal. With his new-found powers, Garfield becomes the Beast Boy, an indispensable part of the Teen Titans. This power, however, has one limitation: no matter which animal Garfield becomes, he always remains green.

Martian Manhunter The Martian Manhunter's shape-shifting abilities have an incredible range

J'onn J'onzz or The Martian Manhunter is an alien from Mars, who is currently fighting the evil alongside Justice League on Earth. Along with his many incredible Martian powers, J'onzz has complete control over his molecular structure. This gives him shape-shifting abilities that allow him to turn into anything/anyone, form shapes of objects or organisms, alter his size, become invisible, and much more.

Plastic Man Plastic Man can morph into any shape or object

Petty criminal Patrick "Eel" O'Brian, unfortunately, gets doused in chemicals during a heist. But, this accidental experiment gives him powers to stretch his body into any shape he desires. Interestingly, this close brush with death encourages him to abandon crime and become a hero called Plastic Man, who can morph into literally anything. Even Batman considers this sarcastic hero "immeasurably powerful".

Miss Martian Miss Martian's shape-shifting abilities are similar to The Martian Manhunter

While the Martian Manhunter is a green Martian, M'gann M'orzz (Miss Martian) belongs to his rival faction, the White Martians. However, Miss Martian isn't evil like her community and follows the footsteps of J'onn J'onzz to serve the good side on Earth. Like J'onzz, Miss Martian has shape-shifting abilities from her lineage. These give her the power of invisibility, intangibility, size-manipulation, and more.

Metamorpho His control over elements makes Metamorpho a powerful shape-shifter