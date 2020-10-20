What is the cost of appearing in an upcoming Netflix show? Some would jump at even the mention of this opportunity, but that's not how life turned out to be for Alaina Pinto. The former WHDH news anchor was sacked after she was spotted in a brief appearance for funnyman Adam Sandler's latest Netflix comedy titled Hubie Halloween, currently streaming on the platform.

The anchor expressed her disappointment on Twitter last Thursday, where she explained the sequence of events that led her to this juncture. "Hi Friends! I have some news to share...Earlier this week I was let go from 7 News. I am posting this because I want to be open and honest with all of you," Pinto wrote on the platform.

"Last year, I participated in a cameo in the recently released Netflix movie by Adam Sandler, Hubie Halloween," she informed. "In doing so, I mistakenly violated my contract with the station and I understand why management unfortunately chose to terminate me," Pinto continued. Her regret filled post also had her thanking her colleagues at 7 News for supporting her during her stint.

The shooting location of Hubie Halloween is near Pinto's former workplace location in Boston. In the film, she plays an anchor for a fictional Boston TV station on the show Wake Up, Boston. The professional news anchor was seen in DC favorite character Harley Quinn's attire, while reporting about Halloween activities in Salem, the city where the film is based on.

