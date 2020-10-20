After a long hiatus of two years, Shah Rukh Khan is finally back in the game. He is gearing up for his next film titled Pathan, the shoot of which will begin by the end of November. This is perhaps the longest break King Khan has taken between two releases, ever since he debuted with Deewana in 1992. Here's more on this.

Film The film is a high-octane action thriller

Helmed by War director Siddharth Anand and bankrolled by Yash Raj Films, Pathan is touted to be a stylish action thriller. SRK, who is currently in the UAE cheering for his cricket team Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing IPL 2020, is often seen sporting long hair and a light beard. That, reportedly, is the superstar's look for the movie.

Details It also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham

A source told Mid-Day that the first schedule -- a two-month-long affair -- will focus solely on SRK's portions. After that, the team will take a New Year's break. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham (who plays the antagonist), will join the second schedule that is slated for January 2021. The film will feature dramatic action scenes featuring SRK and John, the source further informed.

Quote Shaleena Nathani to do the styling for 'Pathan'

"Shah Rukh will sport a stylish look with outfits curated by stylist Shaleena Nathani. Like Raees (2017 movie) where he was seen wearing spectacles, this film will have him flaunting customized sunglasses," the source added.

Other projects A film with Rajkumar Hirani is coming too

SRK also reportedly has a Rajkumar Hirani movie in the pipeline. As per reports, the film has been written by Hirani along with Kanika Dhillon and Abhijat Joshi. It will be shot across locations in Punjab and Canada. For the unversed, King Khan was last seen in Zero (2018), also starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. However, the movie tanked at the box office.

Cameos He will also be seen in two interesting cameos