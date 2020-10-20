Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol-starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge has clocked 25 years of release today. One of the most iconic Bollywood movies ever, DDLJ has been a favorite among cinema-goers across the globe. To make the most of the special occasion, both SRK and Kajol changed their names on Twitter to their onscreen character's names -- Raj and Simran. Here's more on this.

DDLJ, which gained a cult-classic status over time, is the longest-running Bollywood film ever. Naturally, members of the movie's cast and crew are overwhelmed, as it completes 25 glorious years. Clearly in celebration mode, King Khan took to Twitter and changed his handle name to Raj Malhotra, while Kajol changed hers to Simran. Both even uploaded their pictures from DDLJ as their display pictures.

SRK mentioned that he is "filled with gratitude" for being dearly loved. "This always feels special." Kajol, on the other hand, gave a "big shoutout" to the fans for making the movie "what it is today." DDLJ's production company Yash Raj Films tweeted, "25 years ago on this day, the definition of romance was rewritten...We can't stop swooning over this epic love story (sic)."

25 years!!! Filled with gratitude towards you for loving Raj Simran, with all your heart. This always feels special. #DDLJ25 @yrf pic.twitter.com/HHZyPR29f9 — Raj Malhotra (@iamsrk) October 20, 2020

2 people, 1 film, 25 years and the love doesn't stop coming in!



I am truly grateful to all the people who made it what it is today.. a phenomenon and a part of their own history. The fans! Big shoutout to all of you♥️#25YearsOfDDLJ @yrf@iamsrk #AdityaChopra pic.twitter.com/ikkKFef6F1 — Simran (@itsKajolD) October 20, 2020

SRK told Marie Claire that what worked for Raj and Simran onscreen was the friendship he and Kajol shared off-screen. "It was all so organic that there were moments in front of the camera that we didn't feel like we were acting at all," he said. "It is just great fun to work with people that you actually enjoy the company of," Kajol added.

A lot of other stars associated with the film also took to social media to celebrate the feat. They include Karan Johar, Anaita Shroff Adjania, Farah Khan and Anupam Kher. DDLJ is a classic that boasts of brilliant dialogues and performances. The directorial debut of Yash Chopra's son Aditya Chopra also starred Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal, Mandira Bedi, Himani Shivpuri, among others.

DDLJ is so so special to me and will always be....it was my training ground ....I have indelible memories of our times on set....the film has achieved the status of being a legendary love story and I am so proud that I was a tiny part of this beautiful film! Thank you Adi for all my learning’s and all the memories ... #DDLJ25 @yrf A post shared by karanjohar on Oct 19, 2020 at 10:49pm PDT

