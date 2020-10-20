Even after actor Vijay Sethupathi quit the controversial movie 800, a biopic on legendary Sri Lankan cricketer Muthiah Muralitharan, he continued to receive flak for having considered the film. On Monday, a social media user named Rithik posted vile comments about the actor and issued rape threats against his daughter. Here are more details on this.

Context Why has '800' been shrouded by controversy?

Ever since first look of the film was released earlier this month, 800 has been mired in controversy. That's because Muralitharan is a controversial public figure among Tamilians, due to his support for Mahinda Rajapaksa, who was Sri Lankan President during the civil war that gripped the island country for nearly 30 years. The war had affected Malayaga Tamils, who are of Indian origin.

Details The furor forced Sethupathi to opt out of the film

In light of the backlash that the film and Sethupathi were facing, Muralitharan wrote a letter to the actor. He said, "I do not want one of the finest actors in Tamil Nadu to face any kind of trouble," requesting the 42-year-old actor to quit the project. Sethupathi posted the letter on Twitter and wrote, 'Thank you and goodbye."

Development Sethupathi's daughter subjected to rape threats; Twitter enraged

Yesterday, Sethupathi's daughter was subjected to rape threats on Twitter. In response, various celebrities called out the user and demanded his arrest. Singer Chinmayi Sripaada asked why "this crappy society" watches silently when such things happen. "How are men raised to speak out a rape threat? Why is it when adults fight like hyenas, the women and children have to suffer?"

Twitter Post "Is nobody in the system going to change this?"

கருத்து வேறுபாடை தெரிவிக்கும் ஒரு தமிழ் மகன். அதான் சமுதாயத்தில் இருக்கும் பாலியல் குற்றவாளிங்களுக்கு support a நிக்கிறாங்க இந்த ஊர்ல. @chennaipolice_ @DCP_Adyar



Is nobody in this system going to change this?



A man who can say in public about raping a child is a criminal. pic.twitter.com/ABL5t2GNUg — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) October 19, 2020

Other details The offender's account has since been disabled