20 Oct 2020
Ariana Grande announces her sixth studio album launch in style
Written byShubham Dasgupta
Entertainment
It seems that Ariana Grande has become the savior of countless pop music fans across the world.
At a time when the coronavirus pandemic is stripping away all the fun from moviegoers through release delays, Grande is dropping her latest album.
That's right, folks!
The 27-year-old Grammy Award winner is releasing her sixth studio album by the end of this month.
Here's more.
Announcement
"I can't wait to give u my album this month"
On October 14, Grande tweeted, "i can't wait to give u my album this month," making her fans crazy.
The tweet has since received 1.3mn likes and soon after this revelation, #AG6 started trending all over social media.
#AG6 is a fan-made hashtag with the initials of the singer, while the number implies that this will be Grande's sixth studio album.
Details
A slow-motion clip posted afterwards kept up the hype
Grande, a smart social media influencer, knows how to sustain the hype and she proved it with her teaser on Instagram.
On October 18, she posted a slow-motion clip showing her typing the alphabets of the word 'Positions.'
This started a spiral of speculations among fans, with some asking if it is the name of a song or that of the album.
Instagram Post
Grande typing out 'Positions' in this clip is storming Instagram
Promotions
Grande then provided a link to her website
The guessing game continued, with one user stating every Grande fan's obvious reaction: 'STOP PLAYING WITH MY HEART.'
Well, Grande is playing it quite well, as she confirmed the album name with more style.
Tweeting a link to the back-end of her website, https://www.arianagrande.com/ where two countdowns are active one after another, the pop star gave out the answer all were seeking.
More
This year has been good for the crooner
One has two odd days left to end, while the other has over nine days.
Both share the name 'Positions,' implying that one would be the single and another, the album, which would release later.
2020 has been good for Grande, as she became the highest-earning woman in music on Forbes Celebrity 100 list.
She also won four trophies at the MTV VMA.