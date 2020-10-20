It seems that Ariana Grande has become the savior of countless pop music fans across the world. At a time when the coronavirus pandemic is stripping away all the fun from moviegoers through release delays, Grande is dropping her latest album. That's right, folks! The 27-year-old Grammy Award winner is releasing her sixth studio album by the end of this month. Here's more.

Announcement "I can't wait to give u my album this month"

On October 14, Grande tweeted, "i can't wait to give u my album this month," making her fans crazy. The tweet has since received 1.3mn likes and soon after this revelation, #AG6 started trending all over social media. #AG6 is a fan-made hashtag with the initials of the singer, while the number implies that this will be Grande's sixth studio album.

Details A slow-motion clip posted afterwards kept up the hype

Grande, a smart social media influencer, knows how to sustain the hype and she proved it with her teaser on Instagram. On October 18, she posted a slow-motion clip showing her typing the alphabets of the word 'Positions.' This started a spiral of speculations among fans, with some asking if it is the name of a song or that of the album.

Instagram Post Grande typing out 'Positions' in this clip is storming Instagram

Promotions Grande then provided a link to her website

The guessing game continued, with one user stating every Grande fan's obvious reaction: 'STOP PLAYING WITH MY HEART.' Well, Grande is playing it quite well, as she confirmed the album name with more style. Tweeting a link to the back-end of her website, https://www.arianagrande.com/ where two countdowns are active one after another, the pop star gave out the answer all were seeking.

More This year has been good for the crooner