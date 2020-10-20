Acclaimed actor Jeff Bridges has been diagnosed with lymphoma. The 70-year-old, who won an Oscar for his performance in Crazy Heart, shared this news on Twitter recently, divulging little details about his medical condition. "The prognosis is good...I'm starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery," he said, while sharing the news in his trademark The Big Lebowski style. Here's more.

Twitter Bridges started his tweet in a cheeky tone

"As the Dude would say...New S**T has come to light," said Bridges, beginning his tweet with "the Dude," his famous character from The Big Lebowski. "I have been diagnosed with lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I'm starting treatment and will keep you posted," he added.

Twitter Post "Although it is a serious disease, I have great doctors"

As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light.



I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good.



I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery. — Jeff Bridges (@TheJeffBridges) October 20, 2020

Facts What is lymphoma?

Lymphoma is a type of cancer that attacks white blood cells, also called leukocytes, which take care of the body's immunity and fights all kinds of harmful microbes. Although lymphoma spreads fast enough depending on the conditions and attacks the liver, bone marrow and lungs acutely, it is treatable. The common symptoms of lymphoma are fever, appetite loss, itching and pain in lymph nodes.

Details The actor took this opportunity to ask people to vote

Treatments differ based on different stages of lymphoma. What may be considered as the only form of relief, "the prognosis is good," as told by Bridges. Good wishes soon started pouring in, in the form of tweets and comments. The actor then replied to his own tweet, thanking his family, friends and well-wishers for the support. "Please remember to go vote," he noted.

The man Bridges has passion for photography, painting, sculpture