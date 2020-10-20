Popular Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar has gotten engaged to Rohanpreet Singh in a private ceremony. Rumors about their wedding have been doing the rounds for many days now. Confirming the same, the 32-year-old singer today posted a video on social media from her roka (engagement) ceremony. Here's more on this.

Neha revealed her relationship with Rohanpreet through an Instagram post earlier this month. Posing a picture with Rohanpreet, who is also a singer, she had captioned the post, "You are Mine @rohanpreetsingh #NehuPreet (sic)." Quite recently, she shared another video with Rohanpreet, writing, "The day he made me meet his parents and family. Love you @rohanpreetsingh."

As Neha dropped her roka video today, fans couldn't keep calm about the couple's impending wedding. In the video, the two are seen wearing lovely ethnic wear, while showing off their bhangra skills. She added that a music video called "Nehu Da Vyah" will be out tomorrow. "Thank you Mrs. Kakkar and Mr. Kakkar...I mean Mom Dad. Thank you for throwing the best event."

According to reports, Neha and Rohanpreet will register their marriage on October 22, before their wedding ceremony in Delhi on October 24. In fact, an invitation card of their wedding reception was recently leaked online. As per the leaked invite card, the reception will take place on October 26 at The Amaltas in Punjab's Mohali.

