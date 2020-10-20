-
20 Oct 2020
Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh surprise fans with Roka video
Written byCharu Chowdhary
Entertainment
-
Popular Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar has gotten engaged to Rohanpreet Singh in a private ceremony.
Rumors about their wedding have been doing the rounds for many days now.
Confirming the same, the 32-year-old singer today posted a video on social media from her roka (engagement) ceremony.
Here's more on this.
-
-
Details
Neha made relationship official earlier this month
-
Neha revealed her relationship with Rohanpreet through an Instagram post earlier this month.
Posing a picture with Rohanpreet, who is also a singer, she had captioned the post, "You are Mine @rohanpreetsingh #NehuPreet (sic)."
Quite recently, she shared another video with Rohanpreet, writing, "The day he made me meet his parents and family. Love you @rohanpreetsingh."
-
Details
Neha dropped roka video, said 'Nehu Da Vyah' out tomorrow
-
As Neha dropped her roka video today, fans couldn't keep calm about the couple's impending wedding.
In the video, the two are seen wearing lovely ethnic wear, while showing off their bhangra skills.
She added that a music video called "Nehu Da Vyah" will be out tomorrow.
"Thank you Mrs. Kakkar and Mr. Kakkar...I mean Mom Dad. Thank you for throwing the best event."
-
Instagram Post
Check out the video here
-
#NehuDaVyah Video releases Tomorrow 💝 till then here’s a small Gift for My NeHearts and #NehuPreet Lovers. Here’s Our Roka ceremony clip!! ♥️💃🏻😇 I Love @rohanpreetsingh and Family 😍🙌🏼 Thank you Mrs Kakkar and Mr. Kakkar Hehe.. I mean Mom Dad 🥰 Thank youu for throwing the best event 😍🙌🏼 My Outfit: @laxmishriali Make up & Hair: @ritikavatsmakeupandhair Jewellery: @indiatrend Bangles: @sonisapphire Styled by @ritzsony @styledose1 Rohu’s Outfit: @mayankchawla09 Video: @piyushmehraofficial
A post shared by nehakakkar on
-
Wedding
Neha, Rohanpreet will reportedly tie the knot on October 24
-
According to reports, Neha and Rohanpreet will register their marriage on October 22, before their wedding ceremony in Delhi on October 24.
In fact, an invitation card of their wedding reception was recently leaked online.
As per the leaked invite card, the reception will take place on October 26 at The Amaltas in Punjab's Mohali.
-
Work
On the work front for Neha and Rohanpreet
-
Neha Kakkar has voiced popular tracks such as Dilbar, Badri Ki Dulhania, Kala Chashma, Chull, London Thumakda, and has also judged singing shows like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs and Indian Idol.
Rohanpreet, on the other hand, has featured in reality shows including Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and India's Rising Star.