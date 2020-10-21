-
#ComicBytes: The most important Inhumans in Marvel
Created by the Kree thousands of years ago, the Inhumans are an ancient powerful race.
Historically, those who possess the Inhuman DNA can gain superpowers by going through the special Terrigen Mist.
Due to the ill-fated attempt with Marvel's Inhumans TV show and a few failed comics, this race doesn't get much attention.
However, there are some Inhumans who are extremely important in Marvel.
Inhuman royalty
Black Bolt, the king of Inhumans and his brother, Maximus
The King of Inhumans, Black Bolt, gets exposed to the Terrigen Mist before birth, which gives him sonic superpowers.
These include his infamous loud voice that causes massive damage with even a whisper and other superhuman abilities.
Black Bolt's mad (sometimes) yet brilliant brother Maximus is another Inhuman royalty who continuously plans to dethrone his brother using psychic powers like telepathy and mind manipulation.
Royal sisters
Queen Medusa and her sister Crystal are allies of F4
Betrothed to Black Bolt at a young age, Queen Medusa has more than six feet long, stronger-than-steel hair that she can use as extra limbs for doing tasks ranging from fine lock picking to lifting tons.
Her sister Crystal, another Inhuman princess, can animate and manipulate elements: earth, air, fire, and water.
Both these sisters are known allies of Marvel's first family, Fantastic Four.
Quake
Daisy Johnson or Quake: Inhumans' entry into the MCU
Introduced in Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, Daisy Johnson or Quake is the first known Inhuman in MCU.
This Human-Inhuman hybrid (also known as NuHumans) can produce massive vibratory waves of power that can impact very small as well as large areas.
Capable of causing earthquake-like effects using her gauntlets, Quake is also a skilled S.H.I.E.L.D. agent, who is trained in combat and covert operations.
Ms. Marvel
Ms. Marvel is another famous Inhuman Hybrid or NuHuman
Another famous NuHuman is teenage superhero Ms. Marvel (Kamala Khan).
Exposed to the Terrigen Mist while returning from a party, Kamala's Inhuman DNA gave her the incredible power of size manipulation, which allows her to alter her size, shape, and complete appearance.
Ms. Marvel often fights alongside many superheroes, where she usually uses her 'embiggened' fists to defeat the bad guys.