Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has received a rape threat online, allegedly from an Odisha-based lawyer. However, the accused has denied the allegation, claiming that his account had been hacked. He also offered an apology. The 33-year-old film star, currently in her hometown Manali, is yet to respond to the controversy. Here are more details on this.

The threat message was reportedly posted in the comments section of a post by Kangana on Saturday. "Who all are fasting on Navratris? Pictures clicked from today's celebrations as I am also fasting, meanwhile another FIR filed against me, Pappu sena in Maharashtra seems to be obsessing over me, don't miss me so much I will be there soon #Navratri (sic)," her post read.

The advocate, named Mehendi Reza, had allegedly written, "Should be raped in mid town (sic)." His comments were sharply criticized, with many users calling for his arrest. However, later, Reza said the derogatory comments were posted after his account was hacked. "This is my not views regarding any women or any community...I am also very shocked and apologize for it (sic)," he wrote.

Further, the lawyer has deleted his Facebook account. For the unversed, the police complaint that Kangana had mentioned in her post was filed against herself and her sister Rangoli Chandel for allegedly promoting communal hatred. Notably, Kangana has, in the recent past, been critical of the Mumbai Police and the Maharashtra government over their handling of fellow actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

