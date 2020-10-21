Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, on the occasion of his children Shahraan and Iqra's 10th birthday, has announced his recovery from cancer. The 61-year-old actor shared a statement on social media and captioned it, "My heart is filled with gratitude as I share this news with all of you today. Thank you." Here is more on this.

Details He had been battling cancer since August

Dutt had earlier in August announced that he was taking a break from work for medical treatment. Last week, in a video shared by celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim, the actor confirmed his cancer diagnosis for the first time. "This is a recent scar in my life, but I will beat it. I will be out of this cancer soon," he said in the video.

Statement Dutt gives his kids the 'gift of health and well-being'

In his statement, Dutt mentioned that the last few weeks were "very difficult for my family and me." "But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers." He added, "Today, on the occasion of my kid's birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can. (sic)"

Statement He also expressed gratitude to his fans

Dutt also expressed gratitude toward his family, friends and fans. "This wouldn't have been possible without the unwavering faith and support from all of you. I am eternally grateful to my family, friends and all the fans who have stood by me and been my source of strength through this trying time," he said. "Thank you for the love, kindness and the countless blessings."

Quote Dutt also thanked doctors for taking good care of him

He closed his statement, writing, "I'm especially grateful to Dr. Sewanti and her team of doctors, nurses and the medical staff at Kokilaben Hospital (in Mumbai) who have taken such good care of me in the last few weeks."

Twitter Post Here is Sanjay Dutt's tweet

My heart is filled with gratitude as I share this news with all of you today. Thank you 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/81sGvWWpoe — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) October 21, 2020

Work On the work front for Dutt