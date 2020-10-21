The original Fast and Furious franchise is set to end. Yes, that's true. The series would end with its 11th instalment. Justin Lin will be directing the 10th and 11th parts, as Dominic Toretto and his group of racing car fanatics bid adieu to the original line-up of the film. However, that doesn't mean audiences would stop getting adrenaline rush from nitrous throttling cars.

Details Lin to direct it till the end

Lin has directed the third, fourth, fifth, sixth and ninth instalments of the franchise. He is currently working on the post-production of the edgy and short-titled F9, also called the Fast and Furious 9. This film is slated for May 28 release, pushed from the planned early release this year, due to coronavirus keeping theater footfalls at an all-time low.

Breaking barriers 'Fast & Furious 9' to jet Diesel, family in space

For now, let's just focus on the space travel 'cars' (I know, right!) that are getting featured in the ninth instalment of the film. Ludacris had started the rumors of this racing action franchise leaving earth's gravitational pull to do something 'out-of-the-world,' literally! Well, Vin Diesel was already doing it for long, isn't it? Michelle Rodriguez aka Letty Ortiz confirmed the space rumor later.

Plans Sequel of 'Fast' spin-off 'Hobbs & Shaw' is being planned

Another F&F-related news is that the sequel of its spin-off, Hobbs & Shaw, is being planned. The film starring Jason Statham and Dwayne Johnson had received positive reviews on an average. Its script also had prominent A-listers such as Ryan Reynolds as CIA agent Victor Locke and Kevin Hart as Air Marshal Dinkley, who can shoulder the next outing, which is unconfirmed for now.

Diesel reveals A spinoff, led by ladies, on the cards too?