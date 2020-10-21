Is Chris Pratt the worst of all Chris-es? Well, there has been a whole battle on social media on this issue. In what can be called as a social media poll gone wrong, Chris Pratt is termed as the worst Chris out of fellow actors named Chris in Hollywood. This doesn't sound like a good poll to participate in. But let's follow its course.

It all started with a Twitter challenge triggered by Amy Berg.

It all started with a Twitter challenge triggered by Amy Berg. She uploaded one image each of Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pine and Chris Pratt. The tweet had the caption 'One has to go'. Thereafter started the Twitter poll that unfortunately ranked Pratt, our very own Star Lord from Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, lowest and was thus termed the worst Chris.

Berg tweeted that of the 4 Chris-es, one must go

One has to go. pic.twitter.com/HUWnbQOA43 — Amy Berg (@bergopolis) October 17, 2020

Reason Pratt had supported a church with anti-LGBTQ views

The reason behind such dislike? Many participants said Pratt had supported a church with anti-LGBTQ views. But Pratt's Marvel colleagues had his back stronger than the pollster and participants had expected them to be. Replying to a Twitter user's claim about his devotion to an allegedly 'homophobic' church, director James Gunn wrote, "So do 98% of Christians, all Catholics, most Muslims & some Jews."

Defending Pratt

Then came Robert 'Iron Man' Downey Jr., going ballistic on the hate his colleague received online. "What a world... The 'sinless' are casting stones at my brother, Chris Pratt..., If you take issue with Chris,,, I've got a novel idea Delete your social media accounts, sit with your OWN defects of character, work on THEM, then celebrate your humanness... @prattprattpratt I #gotyerbackbackback," he wrote.

Let's keep our eyes on the prize, friends: Ruffalo