Written byCharu Chowdhary
A lot has been speculated about film and television star Gauahar Khan and her boyfriend Zaid Darbar.
In fact, reports also suggest that the couple is planning to get married as early as next month in Mumbai.
Now, in a recent interview, Zaid's father, music composer Ismail Darbar opened up about it.
Here is more on what he said.
Ismail Darbar told The Times of India that he had met Gauahar at his residence a few days before she entered the Bigg Boss 14 house.
He and his wife Ayesha (Zaid's stepmother) had spent hours chatting with Gauahar over a dinner of biryani.
He said he has "absolutely no objection" about the two getting married.
He further added that his son and Gauahar are serious about each other. "As a father, I did tell him once that she is five years older to him and make sure this is real love before you take the plunge into matrimony."
"And from the time, Gauahar spent with us, I can assure you that she takes immense care of him," he added.
Ayesha also told the publication that they are "happy with every decision that Zaid takes."
"He has never differentiated between me and his mother. Gauahar is a very sweet girl. We have left it to them to decide what they want to do with their lives," she added.
However, they clarified that no wedding date has been fixed till now.
Ismail also said that Gauahar had invited them home to meet her mother and that they are planning to do so soon.
For the unversed, Gauahar Khan has featured in movies such as Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year and Begum Jaan. She currently appears on Bigg Boss 14 as a "toofani senior."
Zaid, on the other hand, is an actor and dancer.
