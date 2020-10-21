A lot has been speculated about film and television star Gauahar Khan and her boyfriend Zaid Darbar. In fact, reports also suggest that the couple is planning to get married as early as next month in Mumbai. Now, in a recent interview, Zaid's father, music composer Ismail Darbar opened up about it. Here is more on what he said.

Details Ismail said he had recently met Gauahar

Ismail Darbar told The Times of India that he had met Gauahar at his residence a few days before she entered the Bigg Boss 14 house. He and his wife Ayesha (Zaid's stepmother) had spent hours chatting with Gauahar over a dinner of biryani. He said he has "absolutely no objection" about the two getting married.

Details Gauahar and Zaid are serious about each other: Ismail

He further added that his son and Gauahar are serious about each other. "As a father, I did tell him once that she is five years older to him and make sure this is real love before you take the plunge into matrimony." "And from the time, Gauahar spent with us, I can assure you that she takes immense care of him," he added.

Statement Ayesha also weighed in on the impeding wedding

Ayesha also told the publication that they are "happy with every decision that Zaid takes." "He has never differentiated between me and his mother. Gauahar is a very sweet girl. We have left it to them to decide what they want to do with their lives," she added. However, they clarified that no wedding date has been fixed till now.

Work Zaid's family planning to meet Gauahar's mother soon