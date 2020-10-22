Varun Dhawan has rubbished a report that his father, filmmaker David Dhawan is remaking Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 1982 comedy movie Namak Halaal. Published by Box Office Worldwide, the report had also stated that the supposed project would star Varun. Sharing the website's tweet in this regard, the 33-year-old star called out the portal for the fake report. Here is more on this.

Details 'Can write make-believe stories about me, not dad'

Varun wrote on Twitter, "Guys, you can write...make-believe stories about me but don't make up things about my dad." He called the report in question "a completely fabricated story." Then, referring to his upcoming film Coolie No. 1, directed by David and co-starring Sara Ali Khan, Varun concluded, "Will see you on Christmas to make you laugh (sic)."

Guys u can write how many ever make belief stories about me but don’t make up things about my dad. This is a completely fabricated story will see u christmas 🎄 to make u laugh. https://t.co/8u1FBd2DMr — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) October 21, 2020

Details Not long ago, Varun had slammed another fake report

Notably, both the report published by Box Office Worldwide and its tweet on the matter have since been taken down. Furthermore, this is not the first time that Varun has objected to rumors and fake news about his family and work. Earlier this month, Varun had slammed a report published by popular entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama.

Similar incident 'You should not write on my behalf sir'

On October 7, Bollywood Hungama had tweeted a story titled "Split Wide Open," claiming that Varun and David did not agree on the choice of platform for release of Coolie No. 1, a remake of David's own 1995 film by the same name. At the time, Varun responded saying, "Maybe until I don't give you an interview you shouldn't write on my behalf sir."

Maybe until I don’t give you an interview you shouldn’t write on my behalf sir 🙏 https://t.co/vJYLdyge83 — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) October 7, 2020

