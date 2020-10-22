Hogwarts is not the only place where magic exists. DC Universe also has a long line of magic experts who either inherit such powers or are powered by some divine energy. In fact, they even have a team called Justice League Dark to tackle magical problems. To give you a greater insight into this interesting part of DC, here are its best magic users.

The Spectre The Spectre is an omnipotent being with vast magical powers

Powered by the Presence (DC's version of God), the Spectre is possibly the most powerful being in the DC Universe. This omnipotent being can control time, space and matter, and has powers like energy manipulation, super strength, flight, invisibility, and size alteration. The Spectre also has incredible mental powers like creating illusions for his enemies and resisting any kind of mind control.

The Wizard The Wizard Shazam or Mamaragan is Shazam's powerful divine benefactor

Initially known as the Wizard Shazam, this divine benefactor of the hero Shazam empowers both Billy Batson and Black Adam with the 'Shazam' powers. Even after doing so, this omnipresent and omniscient wizard can defeat dark forces by channeling the primal God-wave and Greek Lords of Magic. Known as Mamaragan in New 52, he can now manipulate the lightning that empowers his champions.

Doctor Fate Powered by Nabu, Doctor Fate is an immensely powerful sorcerer

Wearing the Helmet of Fate, along with a magical amulet and cloak makes the person Doctor Fate, a sorcerer who is powered by Egyptian God Nabu. Using powerful spells, he can travel through time and dimensions, turn invisible, do astral projections, and more. This powerful sorcerer also has super strength, mental powers like telekinesis and telepathy, the ability to fly and summon force fields.

Zatanna Zatanna is Justice League's go-to superhero for all things magical

Justice League's resident adviser on all things magical, Zatanna belongs to the Homo Magi race and has inherited great magical talent. Zatanna is a stage magician who is an expert in illusions. But she can also cast powerful spells by speaking backward. Capable of controlling all elements, her other powers include flight, healing, reality-warping, telekinesis, telepathy, teleportation, dimensional travel, probability, and memory manipulation.

John Constantine Occult detective John Constantine is capable of great magic