The filming for director Abhishek Kapoor's next has finally begun! Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor in lead roles, the movie's title Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui was revealed yesterday. The first leg of shooting for the "progressive love story" was recently kicked off in Ayushmann's hometown, Chandigarh. Here is more on this.

Details Ayushmann 'excited to be part of the delightful story'

On Wednesday, Ayushmann took to social media to make the announcement. Posting a picture of himself along with Vaani and Abhishek Kapoor, the 36-year-old star penned, "Next stop: My hometown Chandigarh for the first time." "Excited to be a part of Abhishek Kapoor's delightful progressive love story Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Pragya Kapoor, co-starring Vaani Kapoor," he added.

Statement Heart full of gratitude, says Vaani

The Vicky Donor actor shared a picture of the clapboard of the film. Vaani also shared the same pictures on her Instagram handle and captioned them, "It's time to fall in love!" Earlier in the day, she had shared another picture of herself getting ready for shoot. "Heart full of gratitude. This gotta be a special one (sic)," she had captioned that post.

Other details Ayushmann earlier called his transformation 'excruciating'

While Ayushmann will be seen playing the role of a cross-functional athlete, Vaani will reportedly essay a transgender character. Speaking about his muscular avatar in the movie, Ayushmann had earlier said in an interview, "I have never attempted a look like this on screen before. The process is...intense and excruciating, but I feel that the pain will be worth it."

Information The project marks Ayushmann and Vaani's first collaboration