The Affair actor Dominic West has reportedly inked a deal with Netflix to essay the role of Prince Charles on The Crown. The 51-year-old is slated to play the husband of late Princess Diana in the fifth and sixth seasons of this famous series on the British Empire. This news comes days after the first trailer of The Crown Season 4 was launched.

Details West would take the baton from Josh O'Connor

If everything goes as planned, West would star opposite Elizabeth Debicki, who will be Diana in the final two seasons of this series. He would take the baton from Josh O'Connor, who plays the young Prince Charles in seasons three and four of The Crown. Connor's stint in the fourth season covers Charles's souring relationship with the people's most favorite royal member.

Charles-Bowles affair So, basically West's Prince Charles would cheat on Diana

Continuing the turn of events from the earlier season, the next two would show the tumultuous marriage of Prince Charles at a time when he was involved in an affair with his former girlfriend Camilla Parker Bowles. Prince Charles dated Bowles before he got married to Princess Diana. The royal scion had admitted of adultery on television later on, calling Bowles his mistress.

Insiders say West was the "preferred actor" of the show bosses

Hence, Seasons 5 and 6 will advance to the 1990s and 2000s, stopping just before Prince Harry-Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, relationship happens. Going by the brief, the show creators needed a promising and solid performer and so, West was the best bet. "Show bosses looked at several stars for the sought-after role, but he was by far their preferred actor," a source said.

Past roles West is considered the most underrated actor in his time