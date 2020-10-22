Streaming platform Eros Now received criticism on Thursday after vulgar memes, linked to the Hindu festival of Navratri, were shared on its official Twitter handle, sparking calls for a boycott. After #BoycottErosNow remained a top Twitter trend today, the company apologized but that was not enough to allay the ire. Among other people who raised an objection was actor Kangana Ranaut. Here's what happened.

Details Eros attempted to cash in on Navratri mood, failed miserably

Since Navratri began on Saturday, Eros Now has been posting material from films produced under the coveted Eros banner. Deepika Padukone's Mastani look, from 2015 blockbuster Bajirao Mastani, and Kareena Kapoor Khan's Chamak Challo look also featured in the posts. The first post read, "Mastani is all set for Day 1 of #Navratri 2020! Doesn't @deepikapadukone look gorgeous in grey? (sic)"

Background Parallels were drawn between Eros Now's Eid and Navratri posts

However, on day six, a series of posts were uploaded on social media, among which, alongside a picture of Katrina Kaif in a yellow saree, ran the text "Do you want to put the 'ratri' in my Navratri?" The company received flak for "mocking Hinduism and its glorious festivals." A section of users drew parallels between their Eid and Navratri posts as well.

Twitter Post Haryana BJP social media head tweeted on the matter

Twitter Post Another user expressed dissent

Just a small sample of the Hinduphobic posts by @ErosNow on Twitter and Instagram.



It seems brands have started offending Hindus to get cheap attention. Don’t let this attention come for “cheap”. pic.twitter.com/LFLCyAZL32 — Monica (@TrulyMonica) October 22, 2020

Information Post was taken down, Eros Now issued an apology

After the massive outrage, Eros Now pulled down the posts in question. The company released a statement reading, "We at Eros love and respect our cultures equally. It is not, and it has never been, our intention to hurt anyone's emotions. We have deleted the concerned posts and we apologise for having offended anybody's sentiments. Thanking you, team Eros Now. (sic)"

Twitter Post The apology can be read here

Details The apology was rejected; Kangana berated the company

The apology, however, didn't cut ice with those offended. Several netizens opined that hurting Hindu sentiments has become the norm and Eros Now's innuendo-laden creatives confirm the same Kangana also slammed Eros Now, despite her image also being shared by the company yesterday. Her Tanu Weds Manu Returns look was shared for some fashion inspiration. Nevertheless, she likened all streaming platforms with PornHub.

Twitter Post "We must preserve cinema as a community viewing theatre experience"