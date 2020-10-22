Sadhguru has one big-time follower, who goes around shooting aliens in Men In Black. Not kidding! Will Smith is an ardent follower of the Indian yogi and author Jagadish Vasudev/Sadhguru. Smith had a chance encounter with him, as the latter is on "a Mystical Road Journey" across the US on his bike. And their images prove how satisfying it turned out to be.

Arrival When the cool biker Yogi reached 'Fresh Prince' Smith

Have you seen Sadhguru disembark from a racing bike? You'd know how cool that moment looks through the lens of Smith, who documented his stay and precious moments shared with Smith's family. The abridged video is now available on Instagram. It all starts with Smith waiting for the Yogi to get down from his bike, greet each other and engage in a conversation.

Instagram Post Smith welcomes Sadhguru. Check out the meet!

Insights "We are bad directors of our own drama"

Thanking Sadhguru for giving Smith and his family the opportunity, the actor is seen involved in a discussion led by the Yogi, who says how success is perceived by different people at various points of their careers. Drawing parallels with reaching the mountaintop, which itself doesn't feel like a mountaintop, Sadhguru's insights help Smith realize how "we are bad directors of our own drama".

Details Smith's daughter Willow read out excerpts from Yogi's texts

The video continues to show Smith's daughter Willow accompany the Yogi in the discussion, reading out excerpts from Yogi's texts. The group is also seen eating together, when Sadhguru guides her about self-importance and trust in personal decisions. The video ends with Smith waving at the biker yogi, who drives away, with the actor taking Sadhguru's name thrice, in a dramatic manner. How cool!

Exploring The Yogi was on a month-long spiritual motorbike ride