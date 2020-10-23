John Wick is definitely famous for its brilliantly choreographed action sequences and the man himself. But there's another thing that caught attention: The Continental, the NYC-based fearful hotel. What if you get a chance to go around its lobby and help Wick escape his assassins or be the one to chase him? If this sounds alluring, head to Lionsgate's theme park in Dubai.

The studio is working on a roller-coaster, John Wick: Open Contract, for its Motiongate theme park, Dubai. The first rendered look suggests riders get to choose between helping Wick complete his mission or be the assassin stopping him. "You'll get two different experiences depending on which path through the queue you choose to get on the ride," said Jenefer Brown, executive vice-president, Lionsgate.

There is no further detail available on what the ride could be. Speculations are rife that it might have stunning car chase sequences (obviously!). This will be an indoor ride as Motiongate officials are recreating a replica of the Continental Hotel, which is the haven for the world's deadliest assassins and underworld workers. The queue is supposed to proceed surrounding the hotel-like ride.

Notably, this is not some shoddy replica of Lionsgate's one of the most successful franchises. Ride designers have worked with the filmmakers to replicate the eerie look and feel of The Continental for this ride. "This attraction in particular is really about setting the story by putting people in this very immersive environment," Brown said, adding that the 10-story ride will be intense.

