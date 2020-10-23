Late Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife, actor Meghana Raj gave birth to a baby boy at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Thursday, October 22. Actor Dhruva Sarja, who is Chiranjeevi's younger brother, took to Instagram and wrote "Boy baby...Jai Hanuman." Dhruva's wife Prerana Shankar also shared the news on social media and thanked fans for their prayers and support. Here's more on this.

Details Chiranjeevi passed away in June at age 39

Chiranjeevi, a popular star of Kannada movies, passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on June 7. He was 39. Days later, Meghana opened up about her pregnancy through an emotional Instagram post. "Our little one is your precious gift to me...and I am eternally grateful to you for this sweet miracle. I can't wait to bring you back to earth, as our child."

Instagram Post 'You will live as long as I breathe'

MY CHIRU FOREVER ❤️ A post shared by megsraj on Jun 17, 2020 at 9:54pm PDT

Details Chiranjeevi, Meghana had tied the knot in 2018

Born in a family of popular film personalities, Chiranjeevi and Meghana had tied the knot in 2018. For the unversed, Meghana is the daughter of actors Sundar Raj and Pramila Joshai. Chiranjeevi's cousin Suraj Sarja also mentioned in a social media post that he feels the baby is a reincarnation of the late actor. "Welcoming Chiru with loads of love," he added.

Quote Baby gets Rs. 10 lakh silver crib from uncle Dhruva

According to reports, Dhruva has gifted Meghana and her son a Rs. 10 lakh silver crib on the special occasion. Earlier this month, on Dhruva's 32nd birthday, Meghana had wished him writing, "The way you stand strong beside me is the way I will always stand beside you forever!...Smile just like how our Chiru does...Happiest birthday BIL (sic)."

Instagram Post Dhruva with his newborn nephew

Ayyyyoo 🙈🙈🙈🥳🥳🥰🥰😘😘😘💋💋💋💋cuteness overload 🥰🥰😍😍❤❤ A post shared by _action_prince_fc on Oct 22, 2020 at 12:16am PDT

Work A brief about Chiranjeevi and Meghana's film careers