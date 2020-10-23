-
23 Oct 2020
Late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghana welcomes baby boy
Written byCharu Chowdhary
Late Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife, actor Meghana Raj gave birth to a baby boy at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Thursday, October 22.
Actor Dhruva Sarja, who is Chiranjeevi's younger brother, took to Instagram and wrote "Boy baby...Jai Hanuman."
Dhruva's wife Prerana Shankar also shared the news on social media and thanked fans for their prayers and support.
Here's more on this.
Details
Chiranjeevi passed away in June at age 39
Chiranjeevi, a popular star of Kannada movies, passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on June 7. He was 39.
Days later, Meghana opened up about her pregnancy through an emotional Instagram post.
"Our little one is your precious gift to me...and I am eternally grateful to you for this sweet miracle. I can't wait to bring you back to earth, as our child."
'You will live as long as I breathe'
Details
Chiranjeevi, Meghana had tied the knot in 2018
Born in a family of popular film personalities, Chiranjeevi and Meghana had tied the knot in 2018.
For the unversed, Meghana is the daughter of actors Sundar Raj and Pramila Joshai.
Chiranjeevi's cousin Suraj Sarja also mentioned in a social media post that he feels the baby is a reincarnation of the late actor. "Welcoming Chiru with loads of love," he added.
Quote
Baby gets Rs. 10 lakh silver crib from uncle Dhruva
According to reports, Dhruva has gifted Meghana and her son a Rs. 10 lakh silver crib on the special occasion.
Earlier this month, on Dhruva's 32nd birthday, Meghana had wished him writing, "The way you stand strong beside me is the way I will always stand beside you forever!...Smile just like how our Chiru does...Happiest birthday BIL (sic)."
Dhruva with his newborn nephew
Work
A brief about Chiranjeevi and Meghana's film careers
Chiranjeevi worked in over 20 films including Chirru, Dandam Dashagunam, Kempe Gowda, Varadhanayaka, Aatagara, Singha and Khaki. He was last seen in Shivarjuna.
Meghana, on the other hand, had debuted with the 2009 Telugu film Bendu Apparao R.M.P. She won the Karnataka State Film Award for Best Actress for her 2018 Kannada film Iruvudellava Bittu.