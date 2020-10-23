Actor-model Sapna Pabbi, who worked with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in 2019 movie Drive, has reportedly been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the Bollywood drugs probe. However, a recent report claimed that after the summons were issued, the actor went missing. Sapna has since cleared the air around it. Here is more on this.

Details The actor was summoned on Tuesday: Report

Quoting NCB officers, Mid-Day had reported that a notice was pasted outside Sapna's residence on Tuesday asking her to appear before the agency. The actor, however, did not respond and "disappeared," the report added. "Her role in this case is very crucial and thorough investigation is required. If she doesn't respond then strong summons will be issued soon."

Clarification Sapna said authorities are aware of her whereabouts

Sapna reacted to the report by posting a note on social media. She said she is "saddened" to see speculative media reports about her being "untraceable or missing." "I have been back at home in London to be with my family and as such my lawyers have already communicated this with the authorities in India who are fully aware of my whereabouts," she added.

Instagram Post You can read Sapna Pabbi's post here

Other details Her name came up during Agisilaos Demetriades's questioning

Reportedly, Sapna's name came up during the interrogation of Agisilaos Demetriades, who is the brother of actor Arjun Rampal's partner, Gabriella Demetriades. Agisilaos was arrested in the case, earlier this week. He is accused of being in touch with drug peddlers, and has since been sent to judicial custody of the NCB.

Case Rhea, Deepika and Sara under drug probe

The ongoing drug probe began in the wake of Sushant's death in June. Actor Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant's last girlfriend, was arrested after being accused of organizing banned substances for the late actor. After spending nearly a month in prison, Rhea was released on bail on October 7. Other film stars, including Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor were also questioned by NCB.

