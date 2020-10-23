LGBTQ family drama, Happiest Season, starring Kristen Stewart will skip the theater run for a streaming platform. The film, which also has Mackenzie Davis, known for Black Mirror and Halt and Catch Fire, as Stewart's partner, will release on Hulu in November this year. Apart from Stewart and Davis, other actors in this film include Aubrey Plaza and Schitt's Creek star Daniel Levy.

Context What is the romantic comedy film all about?

Stewart plays Abby, who is dating a woman named Harper, played by Davis. Abby is excited about her relationship and plans a holiday trip for Christmas to where Harper's family stays. Her trip has the underlying surprise of Abby proposing to Harper for marriage. But it turns out that the latter's family members do not know yet that Harper is a lesbian.

Development Why this role assumes significance for Stewart?

The film assumes significance for Stewart, who came out as queer, last year. Talking to her director Clea DuVall, she said how she had always been private about her straight as well as queer relationships. "It wasn't put on me by the [LGBTQ+] community. People were seeing those pictures and reading these articles and going, Oh, well, I need to be shown," Stewart said.

Deal Sony, Hulu have agreed to share rights for the film

Sony and Hulu have agreed to share the rights for the film that premiers on Hulu on November 25. Sony has the rights to screen the film on traditional theaters. "It was essential to Sony Pictures and to the filmmakers that Clea's...romantic comedy come out when the lights are on the trees," said Nicole Brown, president of TriStar Pictures, co-producing the film.

Reaction "Grateful to Hulu for providing incredible home for 'Happiest Season'"