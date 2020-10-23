Actor Kangana Ranaut has said that she is "waiting" to be put in jail. The comment has come after a court case and another police complaint were filed against the 33-year-old actor. Calling Subhash Chandra Bose and Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi her "idols," Kangana also attacked fellow actor Aamir Khan. Here are more details on this.

Context After sedition case, another complaint filed against the actor

After being summoned by the Mumbai Police in a sedition case, Kangana had used terms like "Obsessed penguin Sena," "Pappupro" and "Pappu Sena" for the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government. Thereafter, on Thursday, another criminal complaint was lodged against the actor at an Andheri court. She has been accused of defaming the the "country, police and other government authorities," and mocking the judiciary.

Details Kangana called herself "anti-fascist revolutionary"

Earlier today, Kangana put a number of tweets commenting on the recent complaint. She attacked "candle march gang and award vapsi gang" and labeled herself "anti fascist establishment revolutionary." "Look at me, there is a meaning to my life -- fighting real fascist government in Maharashtra, not a fraud like you all (sic)," she wrote.

Details 'I worship Savarkar, Neta Bose and Rani of Jhansi'

In another tweet, the actor said, "I worship people like Savarkar, Neta Bose and Rani of Jhansi." She added that the government trying to put her in prison makes her "feel confident of my choices." "Waiting to be in jail soon and go through same miseries my idols were subjected to, it will give a meaning to my life, Jai Hind (sic)."

Information She also took a jibe at Aamir

In her final tweet, the actor equated the partial demolition of her office in Mumbai to the demolition of Rani Lakshmibai's fort. She closed her statement taking a jibe at Aamir, asking haters to question the "intolerance gang" about their pain in the "intolerant nation."

Twitter Post You can read the tweet here

History Aamir had talked about 'rising intolerance' earlier in 2015