Bollywood actor Disha Patani was massively trolled soon after she shared an anime artwork of the character Malina from the video game Helltaker, claiming that it was created by her younger brother, Suryansh. As it turned out, the artwork was a blatant copy of Argentinean artist Inhoso's sketch, first uploaded on social media in July. Here is more on this.

Details Inspired? Oops, it's copied

Sharing the picture, the 28-year-old actor wrote, "Sketchbysuri my little bro's art inspired by Inhoso (sic)." However, as pointed out by fellow netizens, the art shared by Disha and the original one by Inhoso are exactly the same. The only difference between the two was the missing watermark in Disha's post. Many fellow users slammed Disha for "stealing" the work.

Instagram Post Here is Disha's post

#sketchbysuri ❤️🌸 my little bro’s art inspired by inhoso🦋 A post shared by dishapatani on Oct 21, 2020 at 10:08pm PDT

Details 'I am not her little brother,' said the real artist

Inhoso also slammed Disha. They wrote "This influencer/celebrity reposted one of my drawing, cropped it (the watermark) and claimed her little brother drew it. I am not her little brother and this whole thing is without my consent." The artist, however, noted they cannot take any action since the piece was a fan art, and they do not have any rights to the character.

Quote 'We are not going anywhere being mean'

"Fan arts are actually kind of illegal so I can't do much about it. I know it's a bit frustrating but it's a copyright character...The only thing that I should say is chill...We are not going anywhere being mean and insulting them," the artist added.

History Earlier, Disha was slammed for copied outfits

Earlier in February, Disha was called out for her outfit in the song Do You Love Me from Baaghi 3. Reportedly, both the song and the outfit were copied from Troy Boi and Parris Goebel's Do You. The actor was even called a "bad copy" of Sarah Jessica Parker's look from Sex And The City for her song Hui Malang from the movie Malang.

Work On the work front for Disha