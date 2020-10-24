Jared Leto is back to playing Joker. This time, it is for Zack Snyder's Justice League, famously known as the Snyder Cut, which needs him to fill in the shoes of the card-wielding, joke-smacking psycho villain. Sources say that Leto will join other actors this week to initiate additional photography for the TV series that premieres on HBO Max in 2021.

Unseen version What will Leto's Joker do? Different versions given out

Another source informed that Leto will play a version of Joker, which is new to the entire DC films' fan base. Snyder's four-hour long take on the original Justice League film turns would need Joker to build more perspective. Leto reprising his role also strengthens fan theories about a revised Justice League set-up appearing in Knightmare alternate-reality sequence, shown in Dawn of Justice.

Script Leto as Joker will link 'Suicide Squad,' 'Dawn of Justice'?

Leto's appearance links the scripts of Suicide Squad, in which Ben Affleck's Batman had a cameo appearance, and Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice directed by Snyder, in which a scene shows the costume of Batman's fellow vigilante Robin having the sentence "Ha Ha Ha Joke's on you Batman" spray-painted. This scene took reference from a DC comic story in which Joker kills Robin.

Comment I would definitely play the Joker again, he had said

Leto seems to be content with the role for now. Back in 2019, Leto had shared that he wanted to play Joker again. "I would definitely play the Joker again. It depends on the script and the circumstances, as it always does," Leto had said. This rock singer-turned-actor had undergone a rather extreme method transformation for his role in Suicide Squad that bothered co-actors.

Fact He was unhappy when Joaquin Phoenix was chosen for 'Joker'