The title of "The Fastest Man Alive" belongs to DC's famous superhero, the Flash. This extremely popular character, who is a part of many superhero teams in DC Universe, gets extraordinary speed from the Speed Force, a mysterious realm. Over the years, many speedsters have taken on the mantle of Flash. Here is our pick of the best of these versions.

Jay Garrick Jay Garrick, the original Flash, is a golden age superhero

The first Flash in DC comics is Jay Garrick, who gets his powers after accidentally inhaling fumes from an experiment. Upon realizing his superspeed, he decides to create an identity named Flash to fight crimes in Keystone City. Garrick's Flash is a Golden Age superhero, who is again introduced in the mainstream continuity during the Crisis on Infinite Earths timeline.

Barry Allen Barry Allen is the most well-known Flash of all time

Barry Allen is exposed to some chemicals and lightning while working in Central City's Police department. This accident allows him to tap into the Speed Force, which gives him superspeed. To utilize his powers, Barry becomes the Flash to fight crimes like his childhood hero, Jay Garrick. Undoubtedly the most famous Flash of all time, Barry has featured in DC's most crucial events.

Wally West Wally West's journey from Kid Flash to the fastest Flash

Barry Allen's nephew Wally West also gets superspeed after a similar accident. So, Barry trains him to be his side-kick, Kid Flash. As Kid Flash, Wally becomes an important part of the Flash family, as well as the Teen Titans. After his uncle's ultimate sacrifice to save the universe, Wally becomes the Flash and surprisingly expands his limits to become the fastest Flash ever.

Bart Allen Bart Allen is Barry Allen's grandson from the 30th century

Bart Allen is Barry and Iris Allen's grandson from the 30th century, whose speed genes accelerated his aging. To save him, Iris takes him in past to her nephew Wally, who along with Max Mercury, trains him to become the new Kid Flash. Due to his impulsive nature, he gets a new superhero name, Impulse. He later serves as Wally's successor as the Flash.

Jesse Quick Jesse Quick can access the Speed Force using a formula