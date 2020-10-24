Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif marked the special occasion of her brand Kay Beauty turning one on Thursday, by launching a video series called Kay Konversations. The series intends to bring to light inspiring stories of extraordinary women and celebrate their uniqueness. The first part of the series features Ayesha Billimoria, an athlete, coach and author. Here is more on this.

Details The series shatters stereotypes, celebrates uniqueness

Katrina has maintained that beauty is about being authentic to who you are. Posting the first video from the series on Instagram, Katrina wrote, "I am so excited to share with you what we have been working on at Kay beauty - presenting Kay Konversations - where we are featuring women who have overcome obstacles and faced their fears to realize their dreams (sic)."

Quote 'In moments of struggles, stories of women motivated me'

Katrina further shared in her post, "In all the moments when I have faced struggles, it has always been the stories of inspiring women who have motivated me to keep going."

Video Ayesha narrates her amazing journey

In the video, Ayesha shared how her life changed after she faced a serious accident when she was just 19. She said that being able to run again after that was nothing short of a miracle. Ayesha added she has always been comfortable in her skin, and her parents never raised an objection about what she should wear, especially while running.

Statement Ayesha loves sweaty workouts as well as a nice lipstick

The athlete has remained unaffected by the criticism she received during competitions for her choice of clothing. What has worked for her is feeling good from within while looking good on the outside. While she feels beautiful after a sweaty workout, she also loves a hot red lipstick to appreciate her features. Ayesha believes that women need to "go out and own it."

