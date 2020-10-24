Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are married! The couple tied the knot today (October 24) in Delhi, finally putting all speculations and rumors to rest. In what looked like a close-knit gathering of family and friends, their traditional Anand Karaj or Sikh wedding ceremony took place inside a Gurudwara, with both Neha and Rohanpreet dressed in shades of peach and pink. Here's more.

Details They recently had spectacular haldi and mehendi ceremonies

Ahead of the main ceremony, the couple had a number of pre-wedding celebrations. Before their Anand Karaj videos surfaced online, Neha had shared pictures from her Mehendi ceremony, looking gorgeous in an emerald green ghaghra-choli. Furthermore, pictures from their Haldi ceremony were shared on social media yesterday. The couple, twinning in yellow, was seen smiling heartily. "NehuPreet Ki Haldi Ceremony!" Neha had captioned them.

Song After making relationship official, #NehuPreet released first music video

Neha made their relationship official earlier this month. She had posted a picture with Rohanpreet on Instagram and captioned it "You're Mine @rohanpreetsingh" After that, the couple shared several pictures together on social media. Later, they announced their first music video together, titled Nehu Da Vyah, which gave rise to even more speculation and confusion about their wedding plans.

Details Roka, 'Nehu Da Vyah' and Sangeet

But the confusion got cleared soon after the video of their Roka ceremony was out. Neha took to Instagram yet again and wrote, "NehuDaVyah Video releases tomorrow...Till then here is a small gift for My NeHearts and #NehuPreet lovers. Here's our Roka ceremony clip (sic)." In all of their pictures, the singer couple look smitten.

Reception Neha-Rohanpreet to have a reception in Mohali