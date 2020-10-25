DC has many superhero teams. Among these, is a group of teenage superheroes called the Teen Titans, who rose to prominence with their comics and cartoon series. While this team has distinguished fighters like the Robins, Teen Titans has an impressive number of enhanced individuals who are considered DC's finest. So without further ado, here are the most powerful members of Teen Titans.

Superboy With Kryptonian powers and tactile-telekinesis, Superboy is immensely powerful

Connor Kent or Superboy (Kon-El) is a genetic combination of Superman and Lex Luthor. Along with his evolving Kryptonian powers (similar to Superman), Superboy has an additional power that makes him an important member of Teen Titans. Tactile-telekinesis, Connor's first power, lets him manipulate solid masses to attack his enemies. It also protects him and gives him strength, flight, invulnerability, and much more.

Beast Boy The Beast Boy can shape-shift into any animal

A genetic treatment that cures him from a rare disease turns Garfield Logan into a green creature (Beast Boy), who is capable of changing into any animal. Interestingly, when he adopts any animal's strength and physical features, he maintains his mental fortitude. As a shape-shifter, this funny and optimistic hero is an asset to any team he works with, especially the Titans.

Wally West Wally West is possibly the fastest speedsters in DC

One of the founding members of Teen Titans, Wally West is the nephew and former sidekick of Barry Allen (The Flash). Starting his career as Kid Flash, Wally gets his superspeed from the Speed Force like his uncle. But following the death of Barry, Wally crosses his potential to become the fastest among all speedsters, and one of DC's most powerful superheroes.

Starfire Starfire's iconic starbolts and incredible powers are popular among fans

A warrior princess from Tamaran, Koriand'r is better known as Starfire, one of the famous members of Teen Titans. After undergoing experiments by invaders of her planet, she ends up with new powers. These include superhuman strength, speed, durability, stamina, and invulnerability. Starfire has energy manipulating abilities, where she absorbs energies and uses them for the attack in the form of her iconic starbolts.

Raven Raven has an array of ill-defined yet magical powers