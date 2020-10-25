Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, a web series based on the infamous 1992 stock market scam, has been receiving rave reviews from audience and critics ever since it premiered earlier this month. In fact, some reports also claimed that the show has climbed to number one spot on the popular movie rating platform IMDb. However, its director Hansal Mehta has denied these reports.

Context The show currently has a rating of 9.6/10 stars

Based on over 25,000 votes, Scam 1992 currently has a rating of 9.6 out of 10 stars on IMDb. Several media reports claimed that since the show's average score is higher than other top-rated shows such as Game of Thrones (9.3/10), Chernobyl (9.4/10) and Breaking Bad (9.5/10), it has left them behind and become the number one series on the online platform.

Details Not exactly true, said Mehta

Responding to one such report, Mehta tweeted, "Not exactly true. We are around number 21. This news is statistically inaccurate." It should be noted that IMDb ratings are based on the average of number of votes. For instance, while Scam 1992 has 25,000 votes, Breaking Bad has over 14 lakh votes. This implies that as more people vote, the ratings are likely to drop.

Twitter Post You can read Mehta's tweet here

Not exactly true. We are around number 21. This news is statistically inaccurate. https://t.co/CSRLNSANMh — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) October 24, 2020

Show A brief about 'Scam 1992'

Scam 1992 is an adaptation of the book The Scam: Who Won, Who Lost, Who Got Away, written by financial journalists Sucheta Dalal and Debashish Basu. The show, that has garnered much critical acclaim, stars Pratik Gandhi and Shreya Dhanwanthary in lead roles, along with Satish Kaushik and Nikhil Dwivedi in supporting roles. You can catch the show on streaming service SonyLIV.

Do you know? NewsBytes's review of 'Scam 1992'