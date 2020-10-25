Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan has reportedly splurged Rs. 97.5 crore for two luxury apartments in Mumbai. While one of the apartments is a duplex penthouse, the other is a single-story house. The 46-year-old actor had finalized the properties last month, and the deal was closed earlier this week on Thursday. Here are more details on this.

Details Apartments are spread over an area of 38,000 square feet

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the apartments are located on the 14th, 15th, and 16th floors of a building on Juhu-Versova Link Road. They are spread over a massive area of 38,000 square feet. The apartments come with a 6,500 square feet terrace area and offer an unrestricted view of the Arabian Sea. Roshans will also have access to ten parking spots and a separate elevator.

Details Hrithik paid Rs. 67 crore for the duplex

Citing property documents, the report added that Hrithik paid Rs. 67.5 crore for the duplex, which is spread over an area of 27,534 square feet on the 15th and 16th floors of the building. Meanwhile, Rs. 30 crore was paid for the 14th-floor apartment, spread across 11,165 square feet. The actor has paid Rs. 1.95 crore as stamp duty for the registration of apartments.

Information In June, Roshans had rented an apartment in Juhu

Earlier in June, the Roshan family had rented an apartment in Juhu. In fact, Hrithik shared several pictures on social media from the sea-facing house during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The family is paying Rs. 8.25 lakh per month rent for that property.

Work On the work front for Hrithik