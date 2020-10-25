-
25 Oct 2020
Didn't leak information: Probe agencies to HC in Sushant case
Written bySagar Malik
Entertainment
-
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) have told the Bombay High Court that they did not leak any information to the media regarding the ongoing investigations into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.
The three central agencies are currently probing separate angles in the late actor's death.
Here are more details.
-
-
Quote
'No question of leaking information'
-
"We know our responsibilities and there is no question of leaking information by any of the agencies," Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, representing the agencies, informed the High Court, which was hearing a petition filed against alleged media trial in this case.
-
Petition
Petition was filed by a group of retired cops
-
According to reports, the said petition over the television media's coverage of Sushant's death case was filed by a group of retired police officers.
The petitioners claimed that sensitive information was being broadcast on news channels.
They questioned the source of such information, further inquiring whether the probe agencies were leaking out the confidential details to the media.
-
Allegations
News channels facing allegations of biased, insensitive coverage
-
Many, including the accused in this case, have blamed certain media houses for biased and insensitive reporting of the case.
In fact, earlier this month, the News Broadcasting Standard Authority reprimanded many well-known news channels over this, also asking some of them to issue an apology.
More recently, a group of filmmakers filed a case in Delhi High Court against two popular news channels.
-
Hearing
'Media is highly polarized,' the court noted
-
A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice GS Kulkarni noted that the media has been biased in their coverage.
"The media was neutral then (in the past). It is now highly polarized... This is not a question of regulation, this is a question of checks and balances. People forget where to draw lines," the judges said.
The hearing will resume next week.
-
Case
Sushant had died by alleged suicide in June
-
Bollywood actor Sushant was found dead at his home in Mumbai on June 14. He was 34. An expert panel of doctors has declared that it was suicide.
The CBI is investigating the circumstances that led to the actor's shocking death, while the ED is probing money laundering allegations.
The NCB, meanwhile, is investigating a high-profile drugs case related to the matter.
-
Drugs probe
In drugs case, Rhea Chakraborty and others were arrested
-
In the said drugs case, more than 20 people, including actor and Sushant's last girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, were arrested.
Other popular film stars like Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, and Shraddha Kapoor were also questioned by the NCB.
After spending nearly a month in jail, Rhea was released on bail on October 7. Her brother Showik is still in prison.