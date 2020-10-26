Actor Mandira Bedi and her husband Raj Kaushal have welcomed their second child. The couple, who already has a 9-year-old son named Vir, recently took to social media to announce the new addition to their family -- a 4-year-old girl, named Tara. Mandira described their little girl as one "with eyes that sparkle like stars." Here's more on this.

Announcement Tara became part of the family in July this year

Posting a beautiful family photo on Instagram, Mandira penned, "She has come to us, like a blessing from above. Our little girl, Tara. Four years and a bit...eyes that sparkle like stars (sic)." "Sister to her Vir. Welcoming her home. With open arms and pure love. Grateful, thankful. blessed...Became a part of our family on 28th July 2020 (sic)," she added.

Quote 'Finally, the family is complete'

Uploading the same picture on his Instagram handle, Raj wrote, "On this festive occasion of Dussehra we would like to introduce you to the newest member of our family Tara Bedi Kaushal. Finally the family is complete (sic)."

Details Mandira, Raj had been planning to adopt for years

The couple had been planning to adopt a girl child for a few years now. Last year, Mandira had said, "Raj and I wanted a sister for Vir. My son is eight and we are looking at adopting a girl who could be between two-and-a-half to four-years-old." "We have already thought of a name for her. We are going to call her Tara."

Quote Motherhood is the most beautiful thing, she said

The actor had added, "Motherhood is the most beautiful thing that has ever happened to me. There is so much that I learn from my son. He speaks like a wise old man at times and tells me 'Mumma...I just love the feeling of love.'"

