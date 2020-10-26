During his Dussehra speech on Sunday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, in a veiled attack on actor Kangana Ranaut, said that she has not only slandered Mumbai, its police but also Maharashtra's sons. Reacting to Kangana calling Maharashtra "a hub of drugs," he suggested that ganja (or marijuana) is actually grown in her home state, Himachal Pradesh. Here's more on this.

Context 'We grow tulsi here, ganja fields are in your state'

Without naming Kangana, Thackeray said, "Mumbai is PoK, there are drug addicts everywhere -- they are painting such a picture. They don't know in our house we grow tulsi, not ganja. Ganja fields are in your state, you know where, not in our Maharashtra." He even called the actor "namak-haram" for comparing Mumbai with the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir region.

Quote 'It is an insult to the PM'

Further commenting on Kangana's PoK remarks, Thackeray added, "It is an insult to the Prime Minister. He had said he will bring PoK to India; it has been six years...So, it is his failure (sic)."

Details Kangana called Thackeray 'vengeful, myopic, ill-informed'

Responding to Thackeray's comments, Kangana put out a series of tweets earlier today. She accused him of having "vengeful, myopic and ill-informed views." "Being a public servant, you are indulging in petty fights, using your power to insult, damage and humiliate people who don't agree with you (sic)," the 33-year-old actor added in another tweet.

Statement Overwhelmed at this open bullying, she added

Kangana added she is "overwhelmed at this open bullying by a working CM." She accused Thackeray of "dividing the country" and behaving "like he owns Maharashtra." "Just how beauty of Himalayas belongs to every Indian, opportunities that Mumbai offers too belongs to each one of us, both are my home...Don't you dare to snatch our democratic rights and divide us (sic)."

Twitter Post 'CM, you are the worse product of nepotism'

Raut called me Haramkhor now Uddhav called me namak haram, he is claiming I won’t get food in my state if Mumbai does not give me shelter, shame on you I am your son’s age this is how you speak to a self made single woman, Chief Minister you are the worse product of nepotism. https://t.co/uV5RCf3R0W — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 26, 2020

Quote 'Not drunk on my father's power like you'

"I am not drunk on my father's power and wealth like you, if I wanted to be a nepotism product I could have stayed back in Himachal, I hail from a renowned family, I didn't want to live off their wealth (sic)," she added.

Twitter Post 'Governments change, but lost respect can't be regained'