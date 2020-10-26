Battlestar Galactica is being revived, and Universal has chosen a capable hand to helm this sci-fi franchise that goes almost off the radar when it comes to mainstream movie debates about the genre. Simon Kinberg, known for creating the X-Men franchise and Sherlock Holmes, is set to write and produce the film adaptation of this military science fiction series, which originally began in 1978.

Team 'War for the Planet of the Apes' producer to assist

Kinberg will be assisted by co-producer Dylan Clark of War for the Planet of the Apes fame. Clark was selected in 2017 to have his production house Dylan Clark Productions take over the feature film adaptation with producer-screenwriter Michael De Luca, while screenwriter Lisa Joy of Westworld fame would be assisting. However, that plan was put in the back burner.

Comment "'Battlestar Galactica' is one of the holy grails in sci-fi"

"Battlestar Galactica is one of the holy grails in science fiction, and I couldn't be more excited about bringing something new to the franchise, while honoring what's made it so iconic and enduring. I'm so grateful that Dylan and my partners at Universal have trusted me with this incredible universe," Kinberg now said in his official statement. He made his directorial debut last year.

Details The franchise was rebooted in 2004, which ran till 2009

Battlestar Galactica had several takers for a film reboot, but none materialized until now. The franchise kicked off as an ABC TV series in 1978 and was rebooted in 2004 by Ronald D. Moore till 2009. A separate series by Mr. Robot's Sam Esmail is in the works for NBC's OTT platform Peacock, which is written by Michael Lesslie of The Little Drummer Girl.

Context The series revolves around futuristic space realm of 12 colonies