Arnold Schwarzenegger has got himself a "new aortic valve," after successfully undergoing his third heart surgery. The action superstar and former Governor of California recently disclosed this information on Twitter while sharing a series of his images. He underwent the surgery at Cleveland Clinic and in his tweet, he thanked the medical faculty at the facility for making him walk in no time.

"Thanks to the team at the Cleveland Clinic, I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery. "I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland enjoying your amazing statues," read the tweets by the 73-year-old, who also expressed his gratitude to "every doc and nurse on my team."

Thanks to the team at the Cleveland Clinic, I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery. I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland enjoying your amazing statues. Thank you to every doc and nurse on my team! pic.twitter.com/hmIbsEMHtA — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) October 23, 2020

Arnold's recurrent heart issue dates back to 1997

Along with his tweet, Arnold also posted four images that sequence clockwise starting with the actor showing the trademark Terminator 2 thumbs-up sign, implying that the surgery went as planned. The rest of the images shows him posing before various statues of Cleveland. His recurrent heart issue dates back to 1997, when Arnold had a pulmonic valve installed to cure a congenital heart defect.

The first surgery in 1997 had failed, after which the doctors had to do it again within 24 hours. This was life-threatening as the Total Recall star said in a 2016 interview on In Depth With Graham Bensinger, that consecutive surgeries get "very dangerous." He recalled, "First they tell you there's a six percent chance you wipe out and now that doubles."

