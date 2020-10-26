Ananya Birla, the daughter of Aditya Birla Group's chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, has accused a top US restaurant of being racist. The 26-year-old singer-entrepreneur recently took to social media alleging that Scopa Italian Roots, an Italian-American dining place in California "literally threw" her and her family out of their premises. Here are more details on this.

Ananya tweeted, "This restaurant @ScopaRestaurant literally threw my family and I out of their premises. So racist. So sad. You really need to treat your customers right. Very racist. This is not okay (sic)." "We waited for three hours to eat at your restaurant," she added in another tweet. The place is reportedly owned by chef Antonia Lofaso.

This restaurant @ScopaRestaurant literally threw my family and I, out of their premises. So racist. So sad. You really need to treat your customers right. Very racist. This is not okay. — Ananya Birla (@ananya_birla) October 24, 2020

Ananya alleged that Joshua Silverman, a waiter at the restaurant, was "extremely rude to my mother, bordering racist." Ananya's mother, educationist and mental health activist Neerja Birla also lashed out at the said restaurant. "Very shocking...absolutely ridiculous behavior by @ScopaRestaurant. You have no right to treat any of your customers like this (sic)," she wrote on Twitter.

I have never experienced anything of this sort. Racism exists and is real. Unbelievable. @ScopaRestaurant https://t.co/FU0NE8e7Qu — Aryaman Birla (@AryamanBirla) October 24, 2020

The restaurant has not responded to their allegation yet