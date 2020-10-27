The year 2020 is a horror story in itself. To be honest, the ongoing pandemic sometimes feels like a real-life zombie apocalypse. But that shouldn't stop us from celebrating the spooky festival of Halloween. Come October 31, it's time to be as ghostly as possible. So let's be creative and don some iconic costumes. Here are some Bollywood-inspired ideas.

Manjulika Manjulika, Vidya Balan's iconic character in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'

Vidya Balan's classical dancer alter ego in 2007's hit comedy-horror film Bhool Bhulaiyaa is unforgettable. This character is perfect for Halloween. All you need is a yellow saree, red blouse, some dried-up gajra and basic traditional jewellery including ghungroos. Complete this look with a 'makeup-gone-wrong' face and unkempt hair. Top this up with a scary vibe, and you are good to go.

'Makdee' How about dressing up as the witch from 'Makdee'?

After seeing Shabana Azmi play a witch in Makdee, many of us lost our sleep. The character and its mannerisms will always remain scary. To copy this character, find an orange or black full-length kurti. A combination of both will be excellent. Then, paint your nails black, cake your face with white powder and make your hair messy.

Mogambo Bring your evil A-game with Amrish Puri's Mogambo

Just by the looks of him, Mogambo doesn't look scary. But if you have seen Mr. India, you definitely know how evil Amrish Puri's character was. If you can pull off a deep voiced "Mogambo Khush Hua," then dress up as him by all means. Put on a gold beaded jacket over a black outfit. Additionally, wear some gold accessories on hands and legs.

Gabbar Another villainous inspiration in this list is Gabbar

If there is one character who can rule Bollywood as the greatest villain of all times, it has to be Amjad Khan's Gabbar from Sholay. With the perfect olive green outfit, stained teeth, gangster props, and an evil laughter, you can recreate this iconic character. You might have to go to a costume shop for the fake guns and ammo to complete this look.

Keep a note Honorable mentions: Some other non-spooky yet iconic Bollywood characters