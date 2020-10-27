Daisy Johnson, better known as the superhero Quake, gained immense popularity after Chloe Bennet portrayed the character in Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. This recently concluded TV series introduced many great characters, but honestly, Quake's story was the reason behind the show's success. Since the show made drastic changes to her original story, here is an overview of her origin story in Marvel comics.

Debut Daisy Johnson made her comic book debut in 2004

The character Daisy Johnson was created by writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Gabriele Dell'Otto. She first appeared in 2004's Secret War #2, as a member of Marvel's espionage agency Strategic Homeland Intervention, Enforcement and Logistics Division (S.H.I.E.L.D.). Daisy got her codename Quake in 2008's Secret Invasion storyline. Fun fact: Daisy's look was initially designed after Angelina Jolie's character in the film Hackers.

Mutant/ Inhuman Her 'Inhuman'ity was introduced in comics because of the show

In the TV series, Skye turned out to be an Inhuman named Daisy Johnson, who got her Inhuman powers after getting exposed to the Terrigen Mist. In the comics, she is introduced as a mutant daughter of supervillain Mister Hyde, whose altered genetic abnormality got passed onto his daughter. To combine both these aspects, some comic series after 2014 revealed Daisy's Inhuman lineage.

Inhuman DNA Her new origin showed her as a Human-Inhuman hybrid

Following the changes, Daisy became the illegitimate daughter of Calvin Zabo (Mister Hyde) and Kim Johnson, a woman with Inhuman lineage. Since she was considered a strong mutant, Nick Fury decided to train her as a S.H.I.E.L.D agent. Here, she discovered that her father's altered genetic makeup (because of the experiment that gave him abnormal powers) activated her existing Inhuman genes.

Powers Quake is a skilled S.H.I.E.L.D. agent with earth-shaking superpowers

Her activated Inhuman DNA gave Daisy the ability to produce massive vibratory waves of power that can cause earthquake-like effects. Her training under Fury taught her to target these vibrations with pinpoint accuracy, which allows her to impact small as well as large areas. Daisy is also a skilled 'Level 10' S.H.I.E.L.D. agent, who is trained in combat, covert operations, and weaponry.

Allies Quake has played an important part in many super teams